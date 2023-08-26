Bihar govt asks private secretaries of ministers not to meddle in functioning of depts

The PS (private) had on July 5 written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary K K Pathak, stating, "The minister has expressed his displeasure over the recent developments in which it has been noticed that lots of negative news related to the department are coming in the media. Even official letters or departmental communications are leaked to the media before they reach the minister's cell. This is against the rules about public servants' functioning; the department must identify such officials and take appropriate disciplinary action. A lot of negative press have angered the minister and now wants 'Robinhoods' and 'actors' among officers to be punished."

Taking strong objection to PS's letter, the department, in its reply, said, "You (the PS) are requested to learn about the process before sending letters to government officials. You had already been told in the past that you are not entitled to communicate directly with the government officials. By writing such 'useless letters' (written without applying mind), you are wasting the time of government officials. It appears that you have no work to do in the minister's cell."