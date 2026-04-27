Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar govt makes singing of national song, anthem mandatory in educational institutions

A communication to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department on April 26.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsBiharNational anthemeducational institutions

Follow us on :

Follow Us