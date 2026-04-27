<p>Patna: The Bihar government has made it mandatory for educational institutions to begin the day with the national song, followed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-anthem">national anthem</a>, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>A communication to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department on April 26.</p>.Ritual, nation, and the politics of belonging.<p>According to the notification, a similar sequence has to be maintained for initiating all government programmes, followed by the singing of Bihar’s state song at the conclusion.</p>.<p>The letter was addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, department heads, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and the DGP.</p>.<p>Officials concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the protocol. </p>