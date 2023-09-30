Bihar govt promoting cultivation of aromatic, medicinal plants by farmers: Minister

The agriculture minister said medicinal and aromatic plants and their processing are picking up as new entrepreneurs and young farmers find Bihar a congenial state for the sector.

"Our focus is to create the most appropriate pockets in the state for integrated development, production, post-harvest management, storage and marketing of agricultural products. Besides, efforts are being made to create appropriate infrastructure to achieve higher returns per unit area, like the establishment of modern nursery, improved extension service, cold storage and marketing facility so that proper returns are achieved by the farmers," the minister said.