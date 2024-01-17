Bihar govt to give out Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh families for business, self-employment

“Labourers (or their families) working in unorganised sectors will now get compensation of Rs 2 lakh (earlier it was Rs 1 lakh) in case of death (unnatural/accidental), and Rs 1 lakh (from Rs 75,000) for permanent disability. Similarly, in case of natural death of a working labourer, his/her family member will get Rs 50,000 as financial assistance,” Siddharth said.