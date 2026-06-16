No more vulgar songs with double meanings or caste overtones: Bihar govt warns of strict action

<p>The Bihar government on Tuesday took a strong stand against playing or singing vulgar songs that contain double meanings or caste overtones at public places and functions.</p><p>Saying that such songs increase obscenity and violent incidents in the society, the Bihar government has directed officials to take strict action against those found guilty.</p>.'Bihar's education minister will make him engineer': Tejashwi Yadav mocks Nishant Kumar's qualifications.<p>Secretary of art and culture department, Pranav Kumar shot off a letter to the home department urging authorities to take stringent action against the playing of obscene and provocative songs at public events and gatherings.</p><p>The letter has been marked to all district magistrates, SSPs, SPs and other officials.</p><p>"Songs containing obscene, double-meaning, and casteist content that incite divisive sentiments are being openly played at various public places, events, markets, vehicles, marriage ceremonies, and other social and cultural programs across the state. As a result, instead of promoting mutual brotherhood and harmony in society, obscenity, violent incidents, mutual hatred, hostility, bitterness, and unrest are increasing", the letter stated.</p><p>Reacting to this, art and culture minister Pramod Kumar told PTI, "Such songs cause discomfort among the general public, particularly women and children, and adversely affect the social and cultural environment. It is imperative to preserve the dignity of Bihar's rich folk culture, traditions, and folk languages. Obscene and double-meaning songs are not only contrary to social values but are also inappropriate from the perspective of public decorum and law and order."</p><p>"This is a serious and pressing social issue that is adversely affecting women, children, and society as a whole, the minister said.</p><p>Kumar further said that action should be taken against those who play such songs in vehicles as well.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>