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No more vulgar songs with double meanings or caste overtones: Bihar govt warns of strict action

Saying that such songs increase obscenity and violent incidents in the society, the Bihar government has directed officials to take strict action against those found guilty.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:38 IST
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