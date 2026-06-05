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Bihar govt withdraws Z-plus security cover of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

The Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has also been withdrawn, they said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

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