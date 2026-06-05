Bihar govt withdraws Z-plus security cover of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi

<p>The Bihar government has withdrawn the top-category Z-plus security cover given to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. </p><p>The decision was taken following a review of the protection provided to VIPs in the state, officials said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has also been withdrawn. </p>.<p>According to a notification issued late on Thursday, former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi will now be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).</p>.<p>The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state, an official said.</p>.Won't tolerate demographic changes in West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar: Amit Shah.<p>“The Z-plus security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel equipped with advanced arms,” he said.</p>.<p>The current security arrangement of the two RJD leaders feature two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car, he said.</p>.<p>The Bihar government has retained the Y-plus security cover provided to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the official said.</p>.<p>The notification added that the existing security arrangements for Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav will remain.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>