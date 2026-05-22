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'Bihar govt working on mission mode to have state's IPL team': CM Samrat drops major hint on social media

The remark came while Choudhary was responding to a social media post by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who hails from Bihar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketIPLBiharsamrat choudhary

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