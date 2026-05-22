'Bihar govt working on mission mode to have state's IPL team': CM Samrat drops major hint on social media

<p>Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samrat-choudhary">Samrat Choudhary</a> hinted that the state may soon have its own IPL team. He said that Bihar would take a 'positive decision' on the proposal.</p>.<p>The remark came while Choudhary was responding to a social media post by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, who hails from Bihar.</p>.<p>In his post, Agarwal said, "Don’t you think Bihar deserves a team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders? The soil of Bihar, after all, has given the country many exceptional cricketers." He stated it is his dream and endeavour to ensure that the youth of Bihar get opportunities to excel in every field.</p>.Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary walks to secretariat from official residence after PM Modi's austerity appeal.<p>"I'm fully confident that if our children get the right inspiration and facilities, the team emerging from Bihar will become the best in the world," Agarwal added.</p>.<p>He pledged "unconditional support" to advance Bihar's cricket team and its players because "the time has come for the talent of our soil to shine on the field." </p><p>Replying to his post, Choudhary said, "I completely agree with you. For the cricketing 'emotion' of Bihar, the government is working on a 'mission' mode with a clear 'vision'. With your cooperation, a positive decision will certainly be taken regarding Bihar's IPL cricket team." </p><p>Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, too, expressed support for the idea of building Bihar's IPL team.</p>.<p>"All of us want Bihar's players to get a proper platform and a rightful place where, through good performances, they can boost Bihar's repute. At this juncture, this tweet by Anil Agarwal ji is certainly welcome. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ji has also supported it," she said.</p>.<p>Singh said that the sports department will make the best possible efforts to "turn this idea into a reality" as soon as possible.</p>.Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 others take oath as Ministers in Samrat Choudhary's Cabinet in Bihar.<p>The sports minister also expressed confidence in the state's readiness to host IPL matches.</p>.<p>"The infrastructure is ready. To utilise that infrastructure, we are working enthusiastically to prepare our players--not just in cricket, but in other sports as well. Also, if we can host international competitions in rugby, hockey and other sports, then we can certainly host IPL matches as well," she said. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>