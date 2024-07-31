Bihar greenlights culling of Nilgai and wild boars to safeguard crops

Talking to PTI, Prem Kumar said, "As per the existing provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, the 'mukhiya' has been appointed as the nodal authority to identify and allow the killing of these two species with the help of professional shooters outside the protected area. The mukhiya can authorise the killing of blue bulls and wild boars by hired shooters based on complaints from farmers in coordination with officials from the Environment and Forest department and Agriculture."

"These two animals move in herds and can destroy acres of crops in a day," he said, adding that farmers often stay up all night to protect their ripening crops from Nilgai and wild boar in certain districts.