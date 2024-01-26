Bihar: Guessing game continues as Nitish Kumar keeps the suspense on

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keeping the suspense on whether he will dump the Grand Alliance for the BJP and remain in power even as Congress sources on Friday said he refused to speak to their top leader Sonia Gandhi.

As the Republic Day saw intense speculation over the turn Bihar politics will take with Sunday being set as a possible deadline for Nitish to join hands with the saffron camp, parties are learnt to have started fencing their MLAs to security.

However, there was no official word on the next course of action.