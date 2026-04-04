<p>Motihari (Bihar): The toll in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>hooch tragedy rose to six on Saturday after one more person who had consumed spurious <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/liquor">liquor </a>in East Champaran district died, officials said.</p>.<p>The first death in the incident was reported on Thursday.</p>.<p>At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths in Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari, District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said.</p>.Toll in Bihar hooch tragedy rises to five, 12 arrested; Opposition targets NDA govt over deaths.<p>A case of murder has been registered on the basis of complaints filed by the family members of the deceased, police said.</p>.<p>They also said that at least four people were still hospitalised, while seven have been discharged after treatment.</p>.<p>The district magistrate told PTI, "The toll has mounted to six, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the deaths can only be known after the reports arrive." Turkauliya police station SHO has already been suspended for dereliction of duty. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.</p>.<p>Initial investigations suggested that the first victim had consumed illicit liquor in Raghunathpur area, police sources said.</p>.<p>"Police have identified the liquor supplier. A team comprising the district police and the Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF) is conducting searches in Parsauni, Mushhari Tola, and Turkaulia. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered into the incident," the DM said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deaths have led to a political slugfest in the state, where the sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned since 2016.</p>