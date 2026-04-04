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Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to six as one more person dies

At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 11:43 IST
India NewsBiharLiquor

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