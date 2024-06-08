Bihar is not for beginners! Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident in viral video

Railway officials confirmed that the fire broke out on Thursday. There were no injuries and the fire was doused.

"When the train coming from Patna reached Kiul, some passengers notice smoke billowing from a coach around 5.24 pm. Fire tenders doused the blaze and onward movement of the train, besides other trains, resumed at 7.45 pm," a statement issued by East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the fire, the official continued. ECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and other officials had also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

(With PTI inputs)