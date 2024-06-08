Bihar is not for beginners! Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident in viral video

A video, purportedly from Bihar, showing a group of people pushing a train to make it run on the tracks has gone viral. It has been shared widely on social media with the statement — 'Bihar is not for beginners.'
The incident reportedly took place at Kiul Junction station in Bihar's Lakhisarai.
A minor fire broke out in Patna-Jasidih Memu at Kiul station, and passengers were reportedly seen pushing the train to separate the coaches to prevent the fire from spreading.
Railway officials confirmed that the fire broke out on Thursday. There were no injuries and the fire was doused.
"When the train coming from Patna reached Kiul, some passengers notice smoke billowing from a coach around 5.24 pm. Fire tenders doused the blaze and onward movement of the train, besides other trains, resumed at 7.45 pm," a statement issued by East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said.
A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the fire, the official continued. ECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and other officials had also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 08 June 2024, 10:30 IST