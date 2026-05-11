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'Bihar is not for beginners': Video of salon with SBI ATM exterior goes viral

After the ATM was shut down, the premises was rented to be converted into a salon, but the exterior setup was left unchanged.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsBiharPatnaATMTrendingSalon

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