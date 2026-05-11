<p>A video has been making rounds on social media, leaving its viewers entertained as well as confused.</p><p>The video shows an unusual sight from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/patna">Patna</a>'s Danapur where an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sbi">SBI</a> ATM has been converted into a hair salon.</p><p>The ATM, which appears to be a regular facility from the outside, instead of having cash dispensing machines, has a barber attending to his customers. </p>.<p>The ATM was shut down and the premises was later rented to be converted into a salon, but the exterior setup was left unchanged, with the trademark dark blue SBI ATM board kept intact.</p><p>The video received reactions from social media users. One of them wrote, "State Barbers of India." Another wrote, "Kesh withdrawal."</p><p>A third social media user wrote, "Anything can happen in Bihar." A reply read, "That’s one way to guarantee 'walk-in customers'." "Bihar is not for beginners," another reply read.</p>