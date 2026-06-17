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Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav blames Nitish Kumar for security cover downgrade

"Yes, the security cover has been downgraded. It is all being done at the behest of Nitish Kumar," the RJD leader said in a curt reply.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharLalu Prasad Yadav

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