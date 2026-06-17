Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav blames Nitish Kumar for security cover downgrade

<p>The rivalry between former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar has been the stuff of legend in the state. In a recent update from the political scenario, the RJD president blamed his arch-rival over security cover. </p><p>When approached by journalists, Lalu pointed at Nitish for the downgrading of his security cover by the BJP-led government in Bihar.</p>.<p>His remark came when he received questions on the recent order of the Samrat Choudhary administration by which his and wife Rabri Devi's security cover, who had been Z-plus protectees, was downgraded.</p>.<p>"Yes, the security cover has been downgraded. It is all being done at the behest of Nitish Kumar," the RJD leader said in a curt reply.</p>.Bihar: Will Nishant contest Assembly polls from father Nitish Kumar's fiefdom Harnaut or become MLC?.<p>The two have had a love-hate relationship since the 1990s, when Kumar broke ranks with Prasad and finally, in 2005, unseated the RJD from power in alliance with the BJP.</p>.<p>Despite fierce rivalry between the two leaders, there have been two short-lived alliances between the RJD and the JD(U), both occasioned by Kumar's temporary disenchantment with the BJP.</p>.<p>On both occasions, Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav had been rewarded with the deputy CM's post.</p>.<p>Last month, Kumar stepped down as the Bihar chief minister to move to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for the first-ever BJP government in the state, and his son Nishant has been inducted into the cabinet of Samrat Choudhary. </p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>