<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> has no immediate plans to quit as the Chief Minister of Bihar even if he is elected as a Rajya Sabha member on March 16. Ruling party sources here have confirmed that the State will get a new Chief Minister by April 5 or 6, the day when the NDA convenes its Legislature Party meeting and elect its leader.</p><p>"The present term of the outgoing Rajya Sabha members expires on April 9. When it comes for Nitish ji to take oath as a member of the Upper House in April, he, most probably, will quit as CM at around that time, given his track record of being a stickler of rules," the ruling party source confirmed it to Deccan Herald.</p><p>Confabulations are already going on about the new shape of the Government where-in it has been decided in principle to apply the 17+15+2+1+1 formula for the new Cabinet. This essentially means that the new regime, which will be headed by a BJP leader, will have 17 ministers (including the CM post), the JD (U) 15 ministers (including the Deputy CM's post for Nitish's son Nishant Kumar), two ministers from the LJP (R) quota representing Chirag Paswan' party, while one ministerial berth each for Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>Incidentally, son of HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi, Suman Kumar, and son of RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, Deepak Prakash, will continue as ministers in the ensuing government, representing the smaller NDA allies.</p><p>Since the strength of the Bihar Assembly is 243, the Bihar Cabinet, as per the Constitutional provisions, can have a maximum of 36 members in the Cabinet.</p><p>The senior ruling functionary also revealed that the BJP would like to keep the Speaker's post with itself, although in November 2025, it staked the claim of Speaker arguing that since the JD (U) was holding the CM's post, the BJP should get the Speaker's post, besides two Deputy CMs.</p><p>"If the BJP retains the Assembly Speaker's post, despite having a BJP CM, it is most likely that the JD (U) will have its own member as the Chairman of the Legislative Council," said the ruling party source, wishing not to be identified. </p>