<p>Bettiah, Bihar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a> Police on Thursday arrested a man from Majhaulia in West Champaran district after discovering WhatsApp chats with Pakistani phone numbers on his mobile phones, officials said.</p>.<p>The arrested person has been identified as Khurshed Alam (25).</p>.28-year-old man arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan.<p>According to a statement by the district police, "Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Alam near Majhaulia sugar mill and recovered three ATM cards and two mobile phones. Scrutiny of his phones revealed WhatsApp chats with some Pakistani (code +92) phone numbers. Several QR codes were also found in his chat history with Pakistani mobile numbers." </p><p>Police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.</p>