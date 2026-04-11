<p>Buxar (Bihar): A man was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/who-will-be-next-bihar-cm-a-look-at-top-possible-contenders-after-nitishs-exit-3963257">Bihar’s </a>Buxar district for sending a message to a foreign intelligence agency’s website, claiming that he could compromise Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s security in exchange for money, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Amal Kumar Tiwari of Simri locality, was apprehended on Thursday night. Police seized a laptop, mobile phones and other digital evidence from his premises.</p>.<p>“Police received information that Tiwari posted a message on the website of the USA-based intelligence agency. He demanded money in exchange for compromising the security of the Indian PM," the Buxar police said in a statement on Friday.</p>.<p>It was found that in his seized mobile phone, multiple virtual private networks (VPNs) and some apps were installed, which were used to access the dark web, it said.</p>.Senior citizen placed under 'digital arrest' on pretext of Delhi blast probe, loses Rs 16.5 lakh.<p>A VPN is a tool that creates an encrypted, private tunnel for one's internet traffic over public networks, providing enhanced privacy, while the dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines and requires special software to access.</p>.<p>The police statement said that fake identity documents were also recovered from his premises, which were being used for cybercrimes.</p>.<p>“During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the incident. It was also revealed that earlier he had been involved in a case of threatening to hack Kolkata airport's website,” the statement said.</p>.<p>Tiwari is being interrogated by the police and central agencies.</p>