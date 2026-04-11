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Bihar man sought money from foreign agency for threatening PM's security, arrested: Police

It was found that in his seized mobile phone, multiple virtual private networks (VPNs) and some apps were installed, which were used to access the dark web
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:21 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 05:21 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPoliceBiharsecurityBihar News

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