<p>Bhagalpur: A marine engineer from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district was killed in an attack during the ongoing conflict in West Asia, his relatives claimed on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Devanandan Singh (52), was a resident of Rani Bamia village in the district's Sonhaula block.</p>.<p>Singh was travelling to India aboard a Thai vessel when it came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz around 2.30 am on Wednesday, family members said.</p>.<p>Singh served as the vice-chairman of Bravo Ship Management Company and was based in Mumbai.</p>.Indian crew member dies in attack by Iran against US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu .<p>His brother Krishnanandan Prasad Singh said the family was informed about the incident on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>"A company official called us around 5 am and informed us about the attack and my brother's death," he said.</p>.<p>According to the family members, the vessel carrying Singh was allegedly targeted by an Iranian "suicidal ship" during the hostilities in the region.</p>.<p>In an attempt to save his life, Singh jumped into the sea, they said.</p>.<p>"Rescue teams tried their best to save him, but they could not succeed," Singh said.</p>.<p>Singh and other family members left for Delhi after receiving the information.</p>.<p>Singh is survived by a son and a daughter. His son, who lives in the United States, has also left for India after learning about the incident, relatives said.</p>.<p>Despite repeated attempts, Bhagalpur district magistrate could not be reached for comments, while the ADM said he was unaware of the incident. </p>