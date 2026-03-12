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Bihar marine engineer killed in vessel attack near Strait of Hormuz: Family

The deceased, Devanandan Singh (52), was a resident of Rani Bamia village in the district's Sonhaula block.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:03 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 19:03 IST
India NewsIranBihar

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