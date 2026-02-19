<p>Patna: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-india">Bihar</a> Police claimed that the state has become 'Naxal-free' with the surrender of a top Maoist, Suresh Koda alias Mustakim, who carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the Police Headquarters, Koda, who was named in at least 60 cases, many of which were lodged under the stringent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uapa">UAPA</a>, surrendered before the Special Task Force (STF) in Munger district on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Koda gave himself up along with three assault rifles, hundreds of ammunition and magazines, besides some cash.</p>.12 Maoists with Rs 46 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.<p>According to the police, steps were being taken to provide benefits under 'Atmasmarpan Sah Punarvaas Yojana', a scheme for the rehabilitation of surrendered insurgents.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, Koda will get Rs 3 lakh, equivalent to the reward he carried on his head, besides an incentive of Rs 5 lakh and a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for vocational training for 36 months.</p>.<p>"With the surrender of Koda, the Naxal network has been obliterated in Bihar, and the entire state has become Naxal-free," said the statement. </p>