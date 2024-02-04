Bihar: Officials told to identify non-earthquake-resistant govt buildings for retrofitting work

According to the state Disaster Management Plan (Bihar), "From the epicentre of an earthquake point of view, Bihar has one high voltage epicentre right in the middle of its forehead at the Nepal border which also happens to be a fault line. From a magnitude point of view, 15.2 per cent of the total area of Bihar is in Zone V which denotes the most severely threatened area from an earthquake point of view, 63.7 per cent of the total area of Bihar is in Zone IV and 21.1 per cent in Zone III."