Bihar: One dead, two hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Saran

According to a statement issued by the district administration on Wednesday the incident took place in Ibrahimpur area, under the jurisdiction of Mushrakh police station of Saran district.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 06:44 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 06:44 IST
