Bihar plans to construct more barrages on rivers to mitigate flood problem

The DPRs are being finalised for the construction of barrages on Gandak at Areraj in East Champaran, on Masan in West Champaran, Bagmati at Dheng in Sitamarhi, on Kamala at Jainagar in Madhubani, on Kosi at Dakmara in Supaul and on Mahananda at Taiyabpur in Kishanganj, said the minister.