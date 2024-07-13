Bihar Police launches probe into youth waving Palestinian flag

Darbhanga: Bihar Police have launched an investigation after a video purportedly showing a youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, an officer said on Saturday.

A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on Friday, Munna Khan, head of district Muharram committee told reporters.

The moment it was noticed by the committee members, the Palestinian flag was immediately seized, he added.