Bihar Police to launch 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1, 2024

Patna: Bihar Police have decided to make it binding on investigators to complete investigation of cases within 75 days of registration of FIR from January 1 next year, a senior officer said.

The performances of all police stations and district police will also be reviewed on a monthly basis from January 1, 2024.

"The Bihar government is preparing to take several measures from January 1, 2024 to make the state police more people-friendly and accountable. Our main focus is to improve the quality of investigation.

"We are introducing 'Mission Investigation@75 days' from January 1. Investigations (that includes filing of the chargesheet) in all cases, barring specific ones, will be completed within 75 days of registration of FIRs", said Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar.