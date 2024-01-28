JOIN US
Homeindiabihar

LIVE
Bihar Politics Live: Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Governor amid talks of 'switch'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign today morning, paving the way for the return to the BJP-led NDA fold even as senior leaders of JD(U), BJP, RJD and Congress were closeted in internal meetings in Patna and Delhi. Track latest updates in Bihar as the Nitish Kumar and RJD drama unfolds, only with DH!
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 02:59 IST

Highlights
02:3728 Jan 2024

02:1828 Jan 2024

02:1828 Jan 2024

02:4028 Jan 2024

BJP MLAs & MPs will meet at 10 am today at the Party office in Patna to further chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in Bihar

02:3728 Jan 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to resign by Sunday morning: Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign on Sunday morning, paving the way for the return to the BJP-led NDA fold even as senior leaders of JD(U), BJP, RJD and Congress were closeted in internal meetings in Patna and Delhi.

02:1828 Jan 2024

Alliance formed with no common ideology and aim will not be functional for long: UP minister

02:1828 Jan 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought time to meet Governor in the morning

(Published 28 January 2024, 02:37 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharRJDJD(U)

