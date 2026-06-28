Bihar politics | Tejashwi Yadav calls Samrat Choudhary 'Angutha chhap' CM

<p>Patna: Launching a blistering attack on the NDA government in the state over the alleged rise in crime and corruption, RJD national working president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bh-tejashwi-nitish-6-3920564"> Tejashwi Yadav </a>on Sunday described <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/samrat-choudhary-a-political-career-mired-in-controversies-3760062">Samrat Choudhary </a>as a "rubber-stamp" chief minister who lacks competence.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters here, Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, questioned the state's financial condition and said salaries and pensions have faced delays due to an empty state treasury.</p>.<p>"The state is passing through a precarious financial condition…salaries have been delayed, government schemes and development projects have been adversely affected due to shortage of funds. Corruption and crime are rampant in the state. A few selected bureaucrats are running the government. Samrat Choudhary is a rubber-stamp CM…' Samrat Choudhary Angutha Chhap Hain' who lacks competence…he is working on the direction of his top leadership," Yadav said.</p>.RJD leaders criticise Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary for calling Lalu Prasad a 'villain'.<p>There is complete anarchy in the state, he claimed, alleging that the Central government is not providing funds to the Bihar government. Recently, the state government withdrew a sum of Rs 3,660 crore from the Contingency Fund to distribute pension and use it for certain schemes. The state government is relying on emergency funds instead of making regular budgetary provision for the welfare measures, said Yadav.</p>.<p>Further on the alleged tender scam in the state, Yadav said, "The multi-crore tender scam in the state has exposed NDA leaders, especially those from the BJP. This shows how rampant corruption is in the state. The state government is protecting some big fish in this scam, and that is why the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), which recently filed its chargesheet in the case, named only seven persons, including some officials," he said.</p>.<p>Only officers belonging to SC, ST and OBC are being targeted in the scam, Yadav alleged.</p>.<p>The SVU last week filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including an IAS officer, in the tender scam. Those named in the FIR included: Rishu Shri, senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, Santosh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Mumukshu Chaudhary, Tarini Das and Umesh Singh.</p>.<p>The Bihar government last month had suspended two IAS officers on charges of corruption in connection with the case.</p>.From Lalu to Nitish to Samrat: OBC politics consolidates power in Bihar.<p>The suspended IAS officers included Yogesh Kumar Sagar of the 2017 batch and a woman IAS officer of the 2014 batch.</p>.<p>The ED initially investigated this case following allegations of corruption in government tenders. During the investigation, the names of several engineers and officials surfaced. Based on inputs and evidence from the ED, the SVU initiated investigations by registering separate FIRs. The SVU had registered separate FIRs against Tarini Das, Mumukshu Chaudhary and Umesh Kumar Singh.</p>