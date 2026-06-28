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Bihar politics | Tejashwi Yadav calls Samrat Choudhary 'Angutha chhap' CM

Samrat Choudhary is a rubber-stamp CM…' Samrat Choudhary Angutha Chhap Hain' who lacks competence…he is working on the direction of his top leadership, Yadav said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar

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