Homeindiabihar

Bihar releases caste census: Details here

Backward classes make up 27.13 per cent, while extremely backward classes is at 36.01 per cent. The general category makes up 15.52 per cent of the population, and Bihar's total population is over 13 crores, as per the survey.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 08:01 IST

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population.

According to the data released here by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, the state’s total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which, the Extremely Backward Classes (36 per cent) were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, were the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Notably, the survey was ordered last year after the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made it clear that it would not be able to undertake a headcount of castes other than SCs and STs as part of the census.

Below are the numbers from the Bihar caste census

Population: 13,07,25,310
OBC: 3.54 crore -- 27.12%
EBC: 4.70 crore -- 36.01%
SC: 2.56 crore-- 19.65%
ST: 21.99 lakh -- 1,68%
Gen: 2.02 crore -- 15.52%

Bihar/Religion/Count:

Hindu: 10.71 crore -- 81.99%
Islam: 23.14 lakh -- 17.70%
Christians: 75238 -- 0.05%
Sikh: 14753 -- 0.01%
Buddhist: 1.11 lakh -- 0.08%
Jain: 12523 -- 0.009%
Others: 1.66 crore -- 0.12%
No Religion: 2146 -- 0.001%

(With DHNS inputs)

(Published 02 October 2023, 08:01 IST)
