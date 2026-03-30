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'Bihar saddened by his departure... resignation has been accepted': MLC chairman on Nitish Kumar's resignation

Speaking to reporters, Singh said he met the Chief Minister earlier in the day as part of a courtesy visit and received his resignation.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

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