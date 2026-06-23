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Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav files theft complaint against personal assistant

The JJD chief claimed that apart from the cash, valuables including a gold chain weighing above 23 gm and a gold ring, electronic gadgets and mobile phones were stolen from his house.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsBihartheftTej Pratap Yadav

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