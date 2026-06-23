Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav files theft complaint against personal assistant

<p>Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tej-pratap-yadav">Tej Pratap Yadav</a> has filed a police complaint against his personal assistant, alleging that he stole Rs 20 lakh in cash out of the party fund along with valuables like gold jewellery.</p>.<p>Yadav lodged the complaint at Sachivalaya Police Station, claiming that the theft occurred on Monday at his residence on 42, Harding Road in Patna.</p>.Serve eviction notices to Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi too: Tej Pratap on Rabri Devi bungalow row.<p>In his complaint, Yadav wrote, “About 11:30 pm on Monday, my driver Anil Yadav and Vishal, who live with me, saw my personal assistant carrying a bag and fleeing after jumping over the boundary wall of my residence. Both individuals are eyewitnesses to the incident and state that the theft was committed by the PA."</p>.<p>The JJD chief claimed that apart from the cash, valuables including a gold chain weighing above 23 gm and a gold ring, electronic gadgets and mobile phones were stolen from his house.</p>.<p>Police officers on Tuesday inspected Yadav’s residence in Patna following the complaint. The accused is a resident of Vaishali district in the state.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>