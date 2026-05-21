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'Till Jan Suraaj Party makes an impact': Prashant Kishor moves to ashram on Patna outskirts

Speaking to reporters in Darbhanga on Wednesday, Kishor said he moved out of his residence in Patna on Tuesday night.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:51 IST
India NewsBiharPrashant Kishor

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