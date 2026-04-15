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Bihar to follow Modi-Nitish model: CM Choudhary; Tejashwi takes 'selected CM' jibe at him

Besides NDA leaders, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, extended his best wishes to Choudhary, albeit with a tinge of sarcasm.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharTejashwi Yadavsamrat choudhary

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