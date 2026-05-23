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Bihar to roll out AI policy soon: CM Samrat Choudhary

Choudhary urged all government departments to maximise the use of AI to ensure transparency in welfare schemes and improve public service delivery.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsBiharArtificial Intelligence

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