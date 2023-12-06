Bihar university's former V-C's assets attached by ED in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of a former vice-chancellor of Magadh University in Bihar as part of its money laundering investigation against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The action was taken against Dr Rajendra Prasad, the former vice-chancellor of the Bodh Gaya-based university.

A statement issued by the central agency on Tuesday read that "Immovable properties worth Rs 64.53 lakh are registered in the names of family members and family-owned trust of Dr Rajendra Prasad, and are located in Dhanghata, Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh."