Bihar wetlands report around 70,000 birds this year

Around 70,000 birds, including those of threatened and near-threatened species, were counted in the wetlands of Bihar this year, which is 24,600 more than the enumeration of last year, according to a waterbird census.
The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) was conducted by the Bihar government in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) from January 30 to February 12 this year.
A total of 16 teams comprising around 200 people conducted the survey in 76 wetlands in 26 districts. Altogether 69,935 birds of 203 species were counted.
The reporting of more birds is also because more wetlands were covered this year as compared to last year.
The census, which was released by state environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday, stated: "During AWC 2022, a total of 45,173 birds of 202 species belonging to 61 families of birds were recorded from 68 wetlands. Of those, 39,937 individuals of 81 species were waterbirds, 569 individuals of 23 species were wetland-dependent birds, and 5,630 individuals of 101 species were land birds."
"When compared to AWC 2022, the total number of birds observed during the AWC 2023 was higher. Over 24,600 more birds were reported during the AWC 2023 when compared to 2022. More wetlands were also covered during AWC 2023 than in AWC 2022," the report added.
In this year's census, the highest number of birds was reported in Jamui district (18,480), followed by Bhagalpur (9,084) and Buxar (8,126).
"Of the 69,935 individuals reported during AWC 2023, 29,795 birds of 73 species (41.58 per cent) were long-distance migrants and the remaining 40,140 birds of 126 species (57.39 per cent) were residents," the report stated.
The highest number of migratory birds was reported in Jamui.
A total of eight globally threatened and 12 near-threatened species were reported in AWC 2023, it added.
Speaking to PTI, Bihar Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden PK Gupta said, "The outcome of AWC 2023, along with the previous year's census, has ushered in an era of conservation, research and education in the context of avifauna in Bihar."
"The combined data from both years, in addition to data from potential AWCs in the future, would go a long way in the strategic planning and achievement of the goals and objectives of the National Action Plan and the commitment of the Bihar in halting and reversing the decline of these wonderful winged creatures of nature," he added.