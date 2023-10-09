Bihar wetlands report around 70,000 birds this year

The census, which was released by state environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday, stated: "During AWC 2022, a total of 45,173 birds of 202 species belonging to 61 families of birds were recorded from 68 wetlands. Of those, 39,937 individuals of 81 species were waterbirds, 569 individuals of 23 species were wetland-dependent birds, and 5,630 individuals of 101 species were land birds."

"When compared to AWC 2022, the total number of birds observed during the AWC 2023 was higher. Over 24,600 more birds were reported during the AWC 2023 when compared to 2022. More wetlands were also covered during AWC 2023 than in AWC 2022," the report added.