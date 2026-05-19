<p>Patna: Undaunted by the flak he is receiving from within his party that he “has been made Health Minister in the Samrat Choudhary Cabinet as he and his father <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> both are ill”, Nishant Kumar is gearing up to become a legislator soon.</p><p>Nishant, the only son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, made his debut as a Cabinet Minister early this month but is neither a member of the Legislative Assembly nor the Legislative Council.</p>.Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 others take oath as Ministers in Samrat Choudhary's Cabinet in Bihar.<p>In fact, the reluctant politician that he is, Nishant joined the parent party – the Janata Dal (United) - in March this year after Nitish decided to quit as Bihar CM, and there was much hue and cry to rope in Nishant into the rough and tumble of Bihar politics.</p><p><strong>Hobson's choice</strong></p><p>The JD (U) is divided over whether Nishant should become an MLA from Harnaut in Nalanda (from where Nitish made his debut as a legislator in 1985), or should he become an MLC, just like his father who, after becoming Bihar CM in November 2005, preferred to remain an MLC (from 2006 to 2026), instead of contesting an Assembly poll.</p><p>Elections to the ten seats in the Legislative Council is due in June this year. This includes filling up of nine vacant seats besides a bypoll for the Council seat which fell vacant after Nitish resigned following his election as a Rajya Sabha member in April 2026.</p><p>“One option is that Nishant becomes an MLC in the ensuing biennial poll, slated for next month. Another option is that he pay heed to the strong demand from within the party that Nishant should contest from Harnaut, a seat once represented by his father,” said a senior JD (U) leader, close to Nitish, requesting anonymity till a formal announcement is made.</p><p>“In the latter case, the sitting JD (U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, will have to be asked to vacate the seat and adjusted in the Council if Nishant decides to contest an Assembly poll from Harnaut,” the source added.</p>.Nitish Kumar vacates Chief Minister's residence, shifted to new address.<p>Meanwhile, Deepak Prakash, son of former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, who was also sworn in as a minister in Bihar, is also not a member of either of the two Houses. Deepak is scheduled to contest the Legislative Council election next month and become an MLC.</p><p>With 202 MLAs in the 243-member House, the NDA can easily win nine seats, while one seat could be won by the RJD-led Opposition. </p>