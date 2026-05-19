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Bihar: Will Nishant contest Assembly polls from father Nitish Kumar's fiefdom Harnaut or become MLC?

Nishant joined the parent party – the Janata Dal (United) - in March this year after Nitish decided to quit as Bihar CM.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

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