'Bihar's education minister will make him engineer': Tejashwi Yadav mocks Nishant Kumar's qualifications

<p>The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Thursday commented on the educational qualification of former CM Nitish Kumar's son and Health Minister Nishant Kumar. He said that the Bihar education minister will surely make the JD(U) leader an engineer.</p><p>"I have full faith in Bihar's education minister that he will make Nishant Ji an engineer," Yadav sarcastically said on being asked about the qualifications of Nishant. </p>.Tejashwi Yadav flags Bihar govt's ₹3,662 crore withdrawal from 'emergency fund' for pension scheme.<p>Kumar, who was elected to the Legislative Council earlier in the day, had disclosed in his affidavit that at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, he had completed "five out of the eight prescribed semesters up to 2001." The former CM Nitish Kumar's son was earlier dubbed as an engineering graduate like his father.</p>.<p>Tejashwi also alleged that Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary has no degree at all, and there is confusion over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.</p>.<p>"I, at least, did not lie. I disclosed my qualifications. Be it the Bihar CM or the nation's PM, they have concealed their genuine degrees and presented fake ones," Yadav said.</p>.Bihar: Will Nishant contest Assembly polls from father Nitish Kumar's fiefdom Harnaut or become MLC?.<p>The RJD leader had, in past, declared in his election affidavits that his highest educational qualification is Class 8 pass because he dropped out in Class 9 to pursue professional cricket. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>