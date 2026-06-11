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'Bihar's education minister will make him engineer': Tejashwi Yadav mocks Nishant Kumar's qualifications

Tejashwi also alleged that Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary has no degree at all, and there is confusion over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTejashwi YadavBihar News

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