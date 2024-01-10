Bihar woman murdered for marrying against family’s wish

Bhagalpur: A 23-year-old woman, her husband and their little daughter were killed allegedly by her father and brother in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, as her family was against their marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

The two bludgeoned the woman, her 38-year-old husband and their daughter before shooting them to ensure their death at Navtolia village in Naugachia area on Tuesday evening.

Accused Pappu Singh and Dhiraj Kumar Singh, the father and brother of the woman respectively, are absconding and efforts were on to arrest them, Naugachia police district SP Sushant Kumar Saroj said.

The SP said Pappu and Dhiraj had been bitterly opposed to Chandni tying the knot with Chandan who was 15 years her senior.