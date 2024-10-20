Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

BJP announces candidates for Bihar assembly bypolls

Prashant, who had joined the party barely a few months ago, has been fielded from Tarari, represented a number of times by his father Sunil Kumar Pandey, a dreaded gangster-turned-politician.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 20:38 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us