<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> on Sunday appointed Union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>.</p><p>With this, the party set in motion the process of the formation of a new government in Bihar after former chief minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.</p>.RS polls: BJP appoints central observers in Bihar, Haryana, Odisha.<p>"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Bihar," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.</p><p>Earlier in the day, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said the process of the formation of the new government in Bihar will "roll out after April 13".</p>