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BJP appoints Shivraj Chouhan as central observer for election of Bihar legislative party leader

With this, the party set in motion the process of the formation of a new government in Bihar after former chief minister Nitish Kumar moved to the Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsShivraj Singh ChouhanBihar

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