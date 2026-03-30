<p>BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> resigned as Bihar MLA on Monday. This comes two week after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. </p><p>His resignation from the Bankipur seat was submitted to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar by state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi.</p><p>Kumar confirmed that his resignation has been accepted. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also resigned from the state legislative council on Monday. Both Nabin and the JD(U) supremo were elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16.</p>.Longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council.<p>Nabin took to his X account and wrote, "Over the past 20 years, I have continuously strived to nurture and develop this constituency, built by my late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, with dedication. I have always worked with complete commitment towards the development of my constituency and the state of Bihar. As a result, the people blessed me with the privilege of serving them by electing me as their representative to the Assembly five consecutive times."</p><p>Nabin said that he would remain committed to the development of the Bankipur constituency and Bihar in the "new role that the party has assigned to me". </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>