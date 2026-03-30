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BJP chief Nitin Nabin resigns as Bihar MLA

Kumar confirmed that his resignation has been accepted. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also resigned from the state legislative council on Monday.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharnitin nabin

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