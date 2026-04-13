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BJP likely to elect its first CM in Bihar on Tuesday

Chouhan, whom the BJP headquarters in Delhi had on Sunday named the 'central observer' for the election of the new legislature party leader.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBihar

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