BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post

The post has fallen vacant upon the removal of RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Monday.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, voting will take place on Thursday.

On Monday, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly. The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the opposition members. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.