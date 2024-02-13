JOIN US
BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav files nomination for Bihar assembly Speaker’s post

Nand Kishore Yadav Yadav filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior leaders.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 08:04 IST

Patna: Senior BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday filed his nomination for election to the post of Bihar assembly Speaker, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said.

Yadav filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior leaders.

The post has fallen vacant upon the removal of RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion on Monday.

According to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, voting will take place on Thursday.

On Monday, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly. The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the opposition members. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

(Published 13 February 2024, 08:04 IST)
