Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bomb threat paralyses Patna court, Pappu Yadav's bail plea remains unheard

Police personnel, who rushed to the spot to carry out searches, were so far tight-lipped, even as judicial work was suspended for the day, putting on hold, among other things, the bail plea of Independent MP Pappu Yadav.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsBiharPatnaPappu Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us