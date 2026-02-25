<p>Buxar, Bihar: Police on Wednesday said that a bride was shot by her alleged lover during her wedding in Buxar, Bihar.</p><p>Within Chausa police station limits of the district, the incident took place on Tuesday night when 18-year-old Aarti Kumari was on stage with her to-be husband. </p><p>Chausa additional station house officer Chandan Kumar said, "The incident prima facie appears to be linked to a love affair. Aarti was shot in the stomach by the accused while she was standing beside the groom on the wedding stage."</p>.Wife, lover, friends held for murder of man after three months of marriage in Rajasthan.<p>"Family members and locals rushed the injured bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. Doctors later referred her to Varanasi for advanced treatment after her condition was stated to be critical."</p><p>He also said that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect. The shooter was identified as the neighbour Deenbandhu by the victim.</p><p>According to the victim's family, the accused was in a one-sided love with her and had also objected to the wedding.</p><p>Police said that the accused fled the crime scene after firing.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>