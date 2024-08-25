Bus with Nepalese pilgrims on board hit by truck in Bihar's Samastipur district, 35 injured

Samastipur (Bihar): At least 35 Nepalese pilgrims suffered injuries when the bus in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in Bihar's Samastipur district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The bus from neighbouring Nepal fell on its side after the truck rammed into it at Musrigharari crossing on National Highway-28. The pilgrims were going to Deoghar district in Jharkhand to offer puja in a temple.

Most of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were discharged from a local hospital after the first aid, a police officer said.