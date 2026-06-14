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Chaos at Patliputra Railway Station as police exam candidates block trains, pelt stones over 'inadequate arrangements'

Heavy police force deployed at the station following the incident to bring the situation under control.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 05:59 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 05:59 IST
Railway stationBiharBihar NewsRailway

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