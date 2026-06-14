Chaos at Patliputra Railway Station as police exam candidates block trains, pelt stones over 'inadequate arrangements'

<p>Tension prevailed at the Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/patna">Patna </a>on Saturday midnight after aspirants of the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination allegedly engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and temporarily disrupted railway operations. Heavy police force was deployed at the station following the incident to bring the situation under control. </p><p>The police on Sunday said the situation had since been brought under control, and train operations had returned to normal.</p><p>Candidates appearing for the Bihar police recruitment examination staged a protest around midnight at the railway station against alleged inadequate train arrangements. The agitation reportedly escalated when a significant number of protesters jumped onto railway tracks, stopped train movement and raised slogans, forcing intervention from railway and district authorities. A few officials sustained minor injuries due to pelting of stones during the protest.</p>.'Bihar's education minister will make him engineer': Tejashwi Yadav mocks Nishant Kumar's qualifications.<p>Security has since been tightened at the railway station. According to sources, the police used tear gas, fired warning shots, and conducted a baton charge to disperse the crowd.</p><p>"Late at night, we received information that some people were creating a disturbance at the railway station. We reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using minimal force. The situation is now completely peaceful and under control," Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S M told reporters.</p><p>"Some people were protesting over certain issues, such as train arrangements. Although special trains had been arranged and two special trains were already stationed there, some anti-social elements reportedly mixed in with the protesters and began pelting stones," he said.</p><p>According to an <em>ANI</em> report, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, who runs a shop in the vicinity, described the situation as chaotic and said his shop was vandalised during the incident.</p><p>"Initially, people had blocked the trains and were not letting them move. The administration arrived to clear the blockade, but the crowd wouldn't budge. Amid this, there was a massive uproar and a violent outburst. You can see the aftermath right here in front of my shop. The entire shop has been smashed. Large stones have been hurled inside. I barely managed to escape alive. Otherwise, no one knows what might have happened to me. The students were extremely agitated... They were in the thousands... They had actually come to take an exam... But they couldn't get train because there were too few train and too many students..."</p><p>Patna Inspector-General of Police Jitendra Rana said: "There were around 200-250 students here who were preventing a train from departing. When the police, along with the RPF, GRP, and district police force, tried to persuade them to clear the way, some of them resorted to stone-pelting. To prevent any loss of life or property, the police took necessary action."</p>.<p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>