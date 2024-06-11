Chinese man dies after attempting suicide in Bihar jail

Muzaffarpur: A Chinese man, accused of entering India illegally, died on Tuesday after he allegedly made a suicide attempt at a jail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

Li Jiaqi of China's Shandong province was arrested on June 6 near Laxmi Chowk in the Brahmapura police station area for not having valid travel documents, including visa. A map of China, a mobile phone and currencies of China, Nepal and India were found in his possession, they said.

A case was registered under The Foreigners Act, 1946, and subsequently, he was sent to jail and lodged at the Amar Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Prison, they added.