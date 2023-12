An accused who was produced in a civil court in Patna was fatally shot by two people in the presence of onlookers, the police said on X on Monday.

The victim, Abhishek Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, was a 'notorious' criminal, the Patna Police said, adding he had eight cases of murder and two cases of extortion to his name among other things.

Following the fatal shooting, the two perpetrators were immediately apprehended and are currently being interrogated.

More to follow...