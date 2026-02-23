Menu
Custodial torture case: Andhra Pradesh police arrests Bihar IPS officer

He is being brought to Guntur from Patna on a transit warrant, where the case was registered against him and others.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 10:00 IST
Published 23 February 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshBiharTDPcustodial torture

