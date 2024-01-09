D Raja says Nitish among top INDIA bloc leader, stresses 'desh bachao, BJP hatao' I.N.D.I.A bloc's common resolve

"Nitish Kumar is undoubtedly one of our top leaders in the INDIA coalition. He is very experienced," said Raja, who stopped short of directly engaging with queries about assigning a leading role to the longest-serving Bihar CM, the clamour for which has been growing strong in the JD(U).

Asked about seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc, Raja said, "Our party (CPI) is a force to reckon with in Bihar and the rest of the country. But when we sit for negotiations, our thrust will be on striking a deal which accommodates all partners well and ensures our victory."

He claimed to have stressed the same when he met Kumar and had a telephonic conversation with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who belongs to RJD.

To the repeated averments by JD(U) leaders that time was running out in finalising the seat-sharing formula, Raja said, "I do not think we are getting late. There is no yardstick to measure the speed at which such things should take place. But we will decide everything in good time."

Asked whether he planned to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which is scheduled to commence next week, the CPI general secretary said, "I had joined him at Srinagar for the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra on being invited. I may get invited again."

Raja claimed that the INDIA coalition had made the ruling BJP at the Centre "jittery", causing "even the prime minister and the Union home minister to hurl abuses against us" and alleged that "central investigating agencies were being used to intimidate our partners".