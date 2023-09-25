Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, and urinated on by moneylender in Bihar

A moneylender and his associates in Bihar’s Patna allegedly stripped, assaulted and urinated on the mouth of a Dalit woman apparently for complaining to the police about his “unjustified” demand for more money even after full repayment of the debt, an officer said on Monday.

The key accused, Pramod Singh and his son Anshu Singh, are absconding, a police officer said adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.